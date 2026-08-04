Change in mindset helped Jadeja transform: Pujara

Ravindra Jadeja's transformation into an attacking bowler has made him a complete red-ball spinner feels his former India and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Going into the Sri Lanka Test, Jadeja's form and wicket-taking ability will be paramount for India, especially considering they will not have the services of Washington Sundar (at least for the first Test) and Jasprit Bumrah. The all-rounder with 348 Test wickets in 89 matches at 25.12 will have to lead the bowling attack and inspire them on the field.

Pujara believes his transformation to a complete bowler happened after his shift in mindset. "Earlier, when Ravindra Jadeja used to bowl, his mindset was not to give away too many runs, especially in red-ball cricket. If there was a little help in the wicket, then he would try to take wickets. But if the wicket was not conducive to bowlers, his focus was on restricting the runs," Pujara said on JioStar ahead of India's Test series against Sri Lanka beginning August 15.