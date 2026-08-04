Duleep Trophy: Himateja eyes better returns in fresh start

CHENNAI: FOR Hyderabad player Kodimela Himateja, a Saturday evening with friends turned into a watershed moment. From making headlines as the first Hyderabad team cricketer from Adilabad, Himateja couldn't contain his excitement once he got the news of his selection in the South Zone team for the Duleep Trophy. The six-team red-ball tournament will begin at the BCCI's CoE later this month. "I was actually with my friends in the evening. There was a padel event going on in Hyderabad. Then, I suddenly got a call from the selector telling me that I am in the team. I was really happy. I told all of my friends and my family. I know it is not easy to get into the South Zone team because the zone has really big stars from everywhere around (the south)," he told this daily.

And now, he gets to be amongst the best from the South, led by India batter and Hyderabad teammate Tilak Varma. "Tilak is an amazing guy to have conversations with. Because he has a lot of clarity about everything. He is one step ahead of everyone," he said.

Coming into the 2025-26 season, Himateja was mindful that being the first cricketer from Adilabad to represent Hyderabad won't be enough. But things had not gone as per plan as he toiled at the start of the Ranji Trophy campaign.