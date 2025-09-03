Adilabad cricketer Himateja continues to inspire

CHENNAI: Adilabad district in Telangana is a tourists' paradise. Home to the Kuntala Waterfall — the state's highest waterfall — the district is also reportedly home to more than three lakh tribal population.

If one were to list the favourite sport in this district, kho-kho and kabaddi would be at the top two. Cricket, interestingly, was a recreational sport played within clubs, as no one took it up professionally, until a boy, who made the gullies his own, aimed for higher glory and scripted history by putting his district on the cricketing map. That boy is Kodimela Himateja.

Last year, he became the first player from the district to play for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. He amassed 523 runs, including an unbeaten ton against Rajasthan at Jaipur in November 2024, in his first Ranji season. Post his good outing in the tournament, the district has seen exponential growth in popularity of the sport, as many youngsters now want to professionally pursue cricket.

"Children are more interested in pursuing cricket as a career. It is also an added responsibility on me to keep inspiring more people," Himateja told this daily. The left-handed batter helped Hyderabad win the Buchi Babu title last year and will be eager to help them retain it this year as his side entered the final once again beating Haryana in the semifinal on Wednesday. They will face TNCA President's XI in the final starting on Saturday.