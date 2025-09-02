Consistent Goud continues to deliver for Hyderabad

CHENNAI: All-ROUNDER Varun Goud of Hyderabad has consistently impressed in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament here. On a hot, less humid day at the Guru Nanak College grounds here, he showed patience, grit in his 221-ball 91-run knock in Hyderabad's second innings against Haryana on Tuesday. Coming in at 66-4, Goud helped his team post 254 runs on the board on what he describes a 'happening pitch.' His inning added to his good outing in this performance, which includes three fifties and a ton.

"The innings was satisfying. I thoroughly batted for the team. Regarding my hundred, I felt I could have got it and stay unbeaten for the day," he told the media after the day's play.

The 25-year-old all-rounder stuck to his ground and appeared to keep it simple. "There is no X-factor in my game. Yes, there are skills needed but it is about practice and this is what I learnt from Tamil Nadu batter B Sai Sudharsan — whatever it is, you will learn only by practice. Only if we experience those situations constantly at practice, that would be just another situation in the match, then it will help you deliver. I believe that any skill set can be achieved by good, mindful practice," he said.