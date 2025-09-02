Buchi Babu: J&K in spot of bother against TNCA Prez XI

Ajay, however, said that the tournament helps in preparing for the red-ball cricket. "I think it's (Buchi Babu) a good exposure for all the players. To learn what a 4-day game is, how to go about it. It's a learning experience for the youngsters. Before the season, it's a good tournament to have. Before the season, everybody gets used to bowling long spells," opined the 61-year old.

The former Delhi player believes J&K have a lot of talent and should do well in the Ranji season ahead. "We got a lot of guys coming in the team, youngsters coming from under-23 level. Yawar is playing and Kawalpreet Singh and Musaif Aijaz are good. So, they are good players and you will see them doing well in the future," pointed out Ajay, insisting that Umran Malik must be handled with care as he is coming after an injury.

Tamil Nadu and TNCA President's XI chief coach M Senthilnathan lauded his boys for posting an imposing score and in reply taking four opponents wickets. "What I looked at was asking them to bat for two days. I won't say this is our first eleven, but they're all boys who are looking to play for it. So when they can show the attitude of batting for two days, you know, that's very important, But I also see positives in our spinners showing some pluck and batting for a long time," said Senthilnathan.

The hosts expect their spinners to put pressure on the visitors on the final day and take a good lead. "So I think they've done a very good job as a team. I expect our three spinners to bowl in tandem and try and get a good lead. So overall, I am happy as things are going as per plan," said Senthilnathan.