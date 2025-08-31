Buchi Babu: Vimal, Pradosh shine for TN Prez XI

CHENNAI: R Vimal Khumar's century (112; 215b, 12x4, 1x6) and skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul's valuable 91 (182b, 10x4) propelled TNCA President's XI to post 265 for 3 in 90 overs against Jammu & Kashmir in the semifinals of the Buchi Babu tournament played at CSK-HPC grounds here on Sunday.

The duo added 189 runs in 56.4 overs for the second wicket to put the hosts in a position of strength. It had rained on Saturday night and there must have been some moisture in the wicket but they batted with patience. "I feel it's a good innings because this morning definitely the wicket had a lot of help for the fast bowler. They (J&K) played only one fast bowler. There was a lot of help for him, so, it was important that I play him through, not try much off his bowling," said Vimal after the day's play. "They had to bring the spinners early on, as they were playing with only one fast bowler. So, when the spinners came, we knew that the wicket was not doing much for the spinner, as we expected it to. So, I just wanted to play normal, after seeing the first spell of that fast bowler," he added.

With B Sai Sudharsan being in the mix for the Test team, the openers slot for the upcoming Ranji season is up for grabs but Vimal said he is not focussed on that. "I just want to do my part well. I want to get runs and make sure my team is winning when I get runs. So, I am just trying to focus more on that. The wicket was good, I didn't want to try too many things. I just wanted to play normal cricket, I didn't want to take too much risk," he said.