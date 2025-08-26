TN coach insists batting in 'challenging conditions' will help them prepare for the season

CHENNAI: ROUND three of the All-India Buchi Babu Invitational tournament saw both Tamil Nadu teams put out reasonably good performances, despite brief blips, here at the Gojan college grounds at the outskirts of the skirts on Tuesday.
The TNCA President's XI ended day one at 266 all out in 83.2 overs against Chhattisgarh, while TNCA XI ended its first essay with 203 runs in 61.4 overs against Bengal. The TNCA XI, led by all-rounder M Shahrukh Khan threatened to restrict Bengal to a low score, as the visitors ended at 58/4 at stumps.
M Senthilnathan, who is overlooking the President's XI in which the top-order batters had poor returns against Chhattisgarh, seemed less worried about the performances from both the TN sides.
"The players should adapt and learn about conditions in preparation for this Ranji Trophy season. In a turning track, it's a fighting score (203 and 266). So I believe that the boys are learning. The TNCA XI is a little inexperienced so they will learn how to adapt to those kind of wickets. They will learn to handle the pressure," explained Senthilnathan.
"They are youngsters. We will talk to them what should be done. And if they adapt to it even by 5-10 percent, I think it will be easier for them," he added.
Shahrukh Khan, is yet to get a big score in this tournament. When asked about his lack of runs, Senthilnathan said, "He is an established player. And you don't have to be worried about him not getting runs or something like that. He is experienced, so it's just a matter of time, like what you said, he will gets runs. We don't have to be worried about it at all," insisted Senthilnathan.
The coach felt that the top order in both the teams have been good and that augurs well for the upcoming season
"For the President's XI Indrajith B, Pradosh Ranjan Paul really batted well. And the other day Andre Siddarth also batted well to get a hundred in the previous game. So the cream of the middle order has been among runs. Also, openers for TNCA XI Tushar Raheja and Sachin B too have been among the runs. I am pretty happy because everybody is applying themselves. From the lot of openers to middle order, normally that's our strength. And these guys are really applying," pointed out Senthilnathan.
"Because all the games, I think it has been always a challenging wicket, especially the first hour. So they have really applied it. With Pradosh getting three fifties continuously every time, he has performed at a crucial time," he complimented Pradosh.
Leading the President's XI, Pradosh was modest about his contribution and insisted that he was enjoying his role.
"'Happy to contribute to which ever side I play. I just keep it simple and played to the merit of the ball. I always ensure that I get a couple of partnerships going. I know my job is to play along with the lower order or some times with the tail and put runs on the board for TN," said Pradosh.
Pradosh who was a prolific stroke maker in his younger days had to cut his flamboyance for the team sake. "I have adapted my style of play for the team's sake. My job is to hold fort at one end and ensure that we end up putting a fighting score. I enjoyed the challenge and it brings the best out of me," he added.