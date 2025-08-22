All India Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament: Good day at office for TNCA teams

Top order clicks for TNCA XI

For the TNCA XI, their top order batters clicked as a unit as they posted a big total. Openers B Sachin (74) and Tushar Raheja (86) made half centuries and later SR Athish (102) sored a century. Sachin and Tushar put on 153 runs in 42.2 overs for the first wicket. This is their second century partnership in the tournament. Athish along with Ali added exactly 100 runs in 23.4 overs for the third wicket.

Tushar was unlucky to miss a century. ''I feel that I backed my instincts. I thought that I missed out on a good chance for another ton. I enjoyed my stay,'' said Tushar.

In the recently held TNPL, Tushar was the highest run getter and on Friday he showed that he can adapt easily to red ball cricket. ''It wasn't difficult to adapt from white ball to the red ball. The six league (TNCA 1st Division) games that we played also helped me to get into the groove for red ball. It was just small mental changes. There wasn't too much to adapt to. Just small mental changes that I had to make and that helped,'' said Tushar.

''We're gelling well as a team. Before the start of the Buchi Babu, Tanveer Jabbar sir (coach of TNCA XI) had conversations with me and also the selectors. They gave me the freedom to, you know, to express myself. This helped me to play a lot more freely,'' revealed Tushar.

Former Tamil Nadu player and TNCA XI chief coach Tanveer lauded Tushar and insisted that the youngster can be an all-format player for Tamil Nadu. ''Tushar has been shaping up well. And there seems to be a clear-cut mindset difference from his last innings (previous match). But today he played very well,'' said Tanveer.

''The preparations for white ball and red ball are two completely different things. We are pleased with the boy's talent. Because we believe that his sense of picking up length is very very good. His shot selection was good. The last game he played against Mumbai was played on a completely different wicket. And this (today) is a completely different wicket. This wicket is a little more challenging. So it was very good to see him wait and play the ball closer to his body and not trying to reach for the ball. That is something which that guy really does well. And he has got a good footwork. So that is something which is helping him do well,'' pointed out Tanveer.