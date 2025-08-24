Tamil Nadu pacer Achyuth impresses ahead of Ranji Trophy

CHENNAI: Keeping in mind their past struggles, Tamil Nadu are looking to put together a strong pace attack ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy. Thus all the Tamil Nadu selectors right from chairman K Shri Vasudeva Das watched both the TNCA President's XI and TNCA XI fast bowlers with rapt attention in the Buchi Babu Tournament at Gojan grounds here on Sunday. Both the games ended in a draw.

Apart from captain and left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, pacers Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, Sonu Yadav will be the key bowlers for the state. The place for the fourth seamer is up for grabs. CV Achyuth and D Deepesh are strong contenders for the fourth bowler slot.

Achyuth and Deepesh playing for the TNCA President's XI and TNCA XI respectively bowled with a lot of fire and vigour at the adjacent grounds. Former first class cricketer and a key member of the selection panel S Srinivason who watched the matches admired the way both Achyuth and Deepesh bowled.

"Both Achyuth and Deepesh are very good prospects for the state. Both bowled with good rhythm and hit the deck. Very pleased with our talent pool,'' said Srinivason.

Achyuth, who took three wickets against Maharashtra, was happy with the way he bowled. He also spoke to Prithvi Shaw and Mukesh Choudhary of Maharashtra after the game to seek their inputs as to how to bowl better. "It was a good feeling to pick three wickets against Maharashtra because there wasn't much from the wicket. So I tried to put in that extra bit in terms of effort. And I bowled the correct lengths for this surface, because it was a little slow compared to the other wickets that we have played,'' said Achyuth.

Speaking on his learnings after the two rounds of the ongoing tournament and under the new coaching think tank, he said, "It's hard to judge. Personally I feel both games were similar. Though I got a few more wickets in the first game. But I felt like I bowled the same here against Maharashtra. Maybe could have gotten another wicket with the new ball. A couple of early wickets. But it was a good experience to bowl to a quality Maharashtra side,'' said Achyuth who plays for Grand Slam in the TNCA league. ''Playing the TNCA league matches in the build up for Buchi Babu was good as I bowed with good rhythm. I did not feel rusty,'' said the youngster.

He said tough competition only helps him improve. ''The competition is always tough. It's a tough job getting into the team (Buchi Babu) itself. And I feel like it's good to have competition. Because we are trying to do better when there is more competition. And this is a good tournament. I wish to do well and earn a Ranji call up,'' insisted the 21 year old.