Young TN spinner Hemchudeshan continues good run of form

CHENNAI: After good shows in the TNCA's first division this season, budding off-spinner from Tiruchy Hemchudeshan J continued to impress. His six-wicket haul for TNCA President's XI against Chhattisgarh in the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament on Wednesday helped his team bag a lead of 79 runs.
However, the fixture, played at the Gojan college cricket grounds on the outskirts of the city saw the President's XI reel at 81 for seven at stumps.
He first made an impression at the U16 level earlier this year. Then, he went on to become one of the leading wicket takers (47) in Tamil Nadu's historic Cooch Behar Trophy win, a first in 33 years.
He has also been among wickets for Grand Slam in the TNCA Senior Division league this season. Hemchudeshan was delighted with his debut in this tournament. "Pleased with the way I bowled today. It was challenging to play in this tournament as some of the top First Class teams are playing. It was a good learning experience for me," Hemchudeshan told this daily.
Playing in the first division, in addition to training sessions with Wilkins Victor has helped the teen prepare for this tournament. "The quality of our TNCA league is very high and thus I did not have any difficulty bowling in this tournament (Buchi Babu). With my personal coach I worked on various speeds, angles and arcs to bowl and that has helped me,'' Hemchudeshan added.
The lanky youngster felt he learnt a lot from bowling to the likes of Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vidyuth P , Saravana Kumar and Trilok Nag.
"This tournament is just like First Class cricket. I learnt a lot from bowling with my teammates. I got to know better what field sets to have and how to bowl to a particular batter. Also the subtle variations that I need to bring into my bowling," said Hemchudeshan. The upcoming off spinner insisted that it was a delight bowling with fellow spinner Vidyuth P. "I enjoy a good rapport with him. We compliment each other well. When he attacks, I contain and vice versa. These are the small things that I learnt as it will help me grow as a spinner,'' said Hemchudeshan. The youngster credits Tamil Nadu chief coach M Senthilnathan for his rich haul today.
"Senthil sir's inputs came in very handy. He told me how one needs to underplay off a turning track and avoid trying anything big. He also advised on the lines, angles and arcs to bowl,'' insisted Hemchudeshan