Young TN spinner Hemchudeshan continues good run of form

CHENNAI: After good shows in the TNCA's first division this season, budding off-spinner from Tiruchy Hemchudeshan J continued to impress. His six-wicket haul for TNCA President's XI against Chhattisgarh in the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament on Wednesday helped his team bag a lead of 79 runs.

However, the fixture, played at the Gojan college cricket grounds on the outskirts of the city saw the President's XI reel at 81 for seven at stumps.

He first made an impression at the U16 level earlier this year. Then, he went on to become one of the leading wicket takers (47) in Tamil Nadu's historic Cooch Behar Trophy win, a first in 33 years.