Neeraj to lead India's challenge at Tokyo Worlds

CHENNAI: Two-time Olympic Medallist and defending world champion Neeraj Chopra will lead India's 19-member team at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo which begins from September 13.

He comes on the back of a modest performance in the Diamond League final in Zurich recently, finishing second with a throw of 85.01 metres. He breached the 90-metre-mark in Doha earlier this year and has consistently thrown around that mark this season. This performance, however, is uncharacteristic of Chopra. Athletics Federation of India (AFI) spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said that the star thrower will work on his timing. "He had a little timing issue which he himself has gone on the record to say. He has slightly made adjustments from what I understand on his approach and throw. Once he gets the timing right, he is going to be absolutely fine in the World Championships," he said in the press conference announcing the list of qualified athletes on Sunday.

The composition of the squad has varied across new events. Long and middle distance disciplines and sprint disciplines are some of the events India have not had significant presence. "This is attested to our gradual increase in pace and the number of events in which these athletes have participated," Sumariwalla added. He explained the reasons behind the growth of runners in this country. "For long and middle distance runners we brought in Scott Simmons, who has his training program in Colorado Springs, USA. Before his appointment, the load taken by long distance runners remained at around 100-120 kilometres a week, but since his arrival that has gone up to 280 kilometres a week. If you see Gulveer Singh run he has improved his timing. The more you run, the more you improve." Singh (both 5000m and 10,000m), two women steeplechasers — Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani and Pooja in both 1500m and 800m are the qualified distance runners. With sprinters, Sumariwalla said, "Camps and training centres established by Reliance and JSW, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha state athletic associations have brought in foreign coaches. Tejas Shirse (110m hurdles), Animesh Kujur (200m) are part of such programs," he said. Both Kujur and Shirse have qualified in their respective disciplines.