India's top athlete Sable facing ACL issue, may miss World Championships

CHENNAI: In what could be a big setback for India, 3000m steeplechase national record holder Avinash Sable may miss the World Championships in Tokyo later this year.

While an official confirmation may come soon, it is understood that the 30-year-old, who suffered a fall during the Monaco Diamond League last week, will head to a specialist soon. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is keeping a very close watch and have been assisting him as well.

According to several sources closely working with him, the initial diagnosis suggests an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear. It is understood that preliminary investigations have been done and if the tear is serious, he is set to miss the Worlds. The ACL tear is a serious issue to sportspersons and it can take at least six months to recover, depending on the gravity of the injury.

Like most top athletes in the country, this could land up in the chamber of Dinshaw Pardiwala, who was heading the medical team of Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics. India's leading sports surgeon is considered one of the best when dealing with sports injuries and has been associated with almost most Olympic and world championship medallists from India.

It is understood that the SAI, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and his sponsors JSW Sports are working overtime to find the best possible solution for the steeplechaser. With two mega events slated for next year, Sable and his team would hope to get the injury healed as early as possible. With two major events — the Commonwealth Games slated for July-August next year and the Asian Games in September — the athlete will have a good time to recover.

Sable, India's first steeplechaser to win silver at the Commonwealth Games last edition and current Asian champion, tumbled on the water hurdle at Monaco DL and was seen feeling the area behind his right knee. If fit, he will be a medal contender at both Commonwealth and Asian Games next year. He is one India's top performers at the Worlds and his absence will be felt.

Another athlete who is making a return to competition after a long injury lay-off is Murali Sreeshankar, India's top long jumper and Commonwealth Games silver medallist. He, however, had a more serious patellar tendon rupture and had to miss action for 650 days.