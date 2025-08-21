Quarter-miler Vishal's rapid run makes heads turn

CHENNAI: Vishal TK set a new milestone on Thursday. The quarter-miler delivered a dazzling performance on the day, a run that escalated him to history books. The Tamil Nadu's sensational stopped the clock at a sensational 45.12-seconds to capture the gold medal in the men's 400 metre discipline on Day 2 of the ongoing 64th National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai. That mark shattered the national record that had stood for the last six years.

The previous national record was held by Muhammed Anas, who had clocked 45.21 seconds in 2019. Vishal's effort has given a lift to the discipline that had been subdued in recent times. Jamaican 400m coach Jason Dawson felt Vishal's dedication to the craft has aided his progress. "What Vishal brings to the table is something I have been asking all the Indian athletes — honesty and dedication. Vishal learns quickly and is not afraid to work," he told reporters.

However, Dawson was quick to point out that his ward is still a work-in-progress. Dawson reckoned that he is a 'new student that does not know the drills.' "He is still learning, and most importantly, he challenges me," he said.

The coach has modified Vishal's training routine in order to make him a competitive quarter-miler. "Firstly, it was the warm-ups, stretches and drills. If you notice, he does not even run like a 400 metre athlete. But I can't make the changes in a single season or even three or four seasons," he said.

The coach is already making notes on the areas that Vishal needs to focus on in order to go higher. "He needs to learn how to use his arms, his movement of the hip flexor has been the main problem, which we have been working on. He is still learning to move all of them properly. He also has to learn to keep his shoulder in a square line when he is running."

After crossing the finishing line, Vishal gave a glimpse of what Dawson means to him as he ripped apart his bib to reveal inscriptions — 'FOR MY COACH JASON' — dedicated to his coach. The athlete later revealed that he was just hoping to give his best.

"I did not aim for the national record. I worked hard, and this run is the fruits of my labour. In my mind, I was going to run my personal best, whether it matches the national record or the Worlds qualification mark,” he told reporters after his run.

"I gave my 101 per cent here. As told by the coach, I kept a positive mindset, and channelled my nervousness in a positive way."

This is Vishal's first sub 46-second run. In the senior national athletics federation meet in Kochi in April, he clocked 46.19 seconds to win gold.

Working under Dawson has helped Vishal's transition process from a sprinter to a quarter-miler last year. "My coach never said never. Consistency, hard work and a good mindset were important."

It was R Srinvasan, coach in SAI Trivandrum, who initially got him into the 400-metre discipline last year. "I didn't switch to 400 metres aiming for the national record. But I believed that I would improve and become a better athlete," he said.

Experience at the highest level in recent times has helped Vishal gain momentum. "It has helped us change our mindsets. Indians here tend to plan too much with the conditions. But in Europe that is not the case. They are set on executing their plans. I am getting used to that, and the experience there has helped me," he said.

With this record-setting run, Vishal's season (individual events) has come to a close. "Winning here in my home ground makes it extra special. I have studied here for the last eight years. I would like to thank the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association, the government, my coaches, my support staff and old coaches and loved ones," he said.

Thursday's results (Winners): Men: 400m: Vishal TK 45.12s (NR); Discus throw: Kirpal Singh (Chandigarh): 55.00m; 1500m: Yoonus Shah: 3:41.22s. Women: Shot put: Kachnar C (Rajasthan): 15.75m; 400m: Devyani Bazala: 53.37s; Pole vault: Baranica E (TN) 4.10m; Pooja (Haryana): 4.10.68s.