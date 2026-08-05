Long batting sessions with Kookaburra ball, left-arm spinners & more: How Padikkal prepared for Sri Lankan challenge

CHENNAI: At the Nondescripts Cricket Club, Colombo, the Indian team were sweating it all out on Wednesday morning. It was their first training session as a group after landing in Sri Lanka and Shubman Gill-led side will be keen to get acclimatised and go into the zone before the first Test begins in Galle next week. As they train over the next few days leading up to the solitary warm-up fixture, all eyes will be on one of the batters who might get a chance in this series — Devdutt Padikkal.

The 26-year-old from Karnataka has not had it easy with his Test career. Since making his debut against England in Dharamsala in early 2024, he has got to play all of one match — in Perth later that year when Rohit Sharma was on paternity leave. He missed the England tour due to injury, but since then, Padikkal has been warming the bench, waiting for a chance to secure his spot in the playing XI.

That, however, has not deterred Padikkal. The lanky swashbuckling left-hander from Bengaluru has made merry whenever and wherever he has played in the last 18 months. He smashed 543 runs in Ranji Trophy for Karnataka at 76.47, before leading them into the final. He followed it up with a stellar season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru — 464 runs at 33.14 average and 168.72 strike rate. Then, Padikkal went to Sri Lanka with India A scoring 94, 12 and 67 in the three innings he batted. Now, with B Sai Sudharsan racing against the clock to get fit in time and join the team, Padikkal is likely to replace the fellow leftie if the Tamil Nadu batter misses out in the first Test at least.

The thing with Padikkal though is whether he gets a chance in Galle or not becomes secondary. The Bengaluru lad has put in the hard yards from his side to make sure he is ready even if that does not happen. After returning from the Padikkal turned up for Mysuru Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy eliminator.

With his team getting knocked out, he turned his focus to red-ball cricket once again with his coach Mohammed Naseeruddin of Karnataka Institute Of Cricket (KIOC). Over the course of eight days, the 26-year-old had four sessions (alternate days) sweating it out against the red-ball. "He used to come after 10 am in the mornings following his gym and workout sessions. Then, we would spend time batting for close to 2-2.5 hours with red Kookaburra balls," Naseeruddin told this daily.