2026 TNPL: Sachin, Deeban shine as Kovai thrash Salem

CHENNAI: B Sachin's 42-ball 77 and Deeban Lingesh's three wicket haul came in handy for Vida Kovai Kings to defeat SKM Salem Spartans by 34 runs in the TNPL in Dindigul on Thursday.

The Salem top order failed to come to terms with some disciplined bowling from Deeban. The 26-year old hit the deck in the right areas and did not give room for the Salem players to play the shots.

Nidhish Rajagopal (69) was the pick of Salem batters. He put his experience to effective use. He maintained composure in his game, even when wickets kept falling at the other end. However, he holed M Siddharth to Abhinav Kannan in the deep. His effort helped Salem delay the inevitable and reduce the margin of defeat.

Put into bat, The Kings had a good start with both openers Abhinav K and S Lokeshwar showing intent.