Come 15th, we'll be ready with all the answers: Gambhir to the Indian team ahead of Sri Lanka series

CHENNAI: As the Indian men's team is sweating it out in hot and humid conditions of Colombo, in their first day at training head coach Gautam Gambhir has sent out a clear message to the players. While addressing the team on Wednesday, he said that come August 15, they will be ready with answers for everything Sri Lanka throw at them in the first Test.

"We know what's in front of us, we know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes," Gambhir said in the video shared by BCCI on social media.

"Come 15th morning (August 15), whether we are batting first, whether we are bowling first, we're absolutely ready with every answer, every question that's thrown at us, and every answer we are ready to give. So make sure we tick all the boxes from now on," he added.

In a short address to the team before their first practice session, Gambhir also welcomed the new entrants — spin-bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain and pacer Auqib Nabi. "We've got a couple of new guys in. To start with, Saransh, congratulations. You've worked extremely hard to be here," Gambhir said welcoming the 33-year-old late bloomer.