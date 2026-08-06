India in Sri Lanka: Eyes on Kuldeep as Gill and Co get ready for Lankan challenge

CHENNAI: Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut in March 2017. Only a couple of years later, former India coach Ravi Shastri termed him India's premier overseas spinner following his breathtaking 5/99 against Australia in Sydney. Despite being rated so highly by his coach, Test matches have been few and far between for the Uttar Pradesh tweaker in the last nine years.

Since his debut nine years ago, India played 88 Tests — 39 at home and 47 away apart from featuring in two matches at neutral venues. Kuldeep, on the contrary, featured in 18 of them so far. Those numbers reflect his arduous journey in Tests.

From being hailed as the primary overseas spinner to playing bare minimum matches, the Chinaman from Kanpur has missed more matches than being part of them. Last year, India played 10 Tests and Kuldeep featured in just four. The previous year before last, he was in the playing XI of five matches out of 15 played by his team. More recently, he was part of the team that toured Ireland and England for 10-white ball matches but didn't get a game despite an injury to spin all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Kapil Pandey, Kuldeep's childhood coach from Kanpur, however, feels the two-Test series in Sri Lanka starting on August 15 could be a golden opportunity for his ward to cement his spot in the playing XI. "I would say he should look at the positive aspect rather than thinking about the matches he missed. Sri Lanka are expected to prepare spin tracks for the two matches and Kuldeep is the only specialist spinner in the squad. So it's an opportunity for him to once again announce to the world that he is the best spinner the country has," Pandey told this daily.

India have been unbeaten in the Island nation in bilateral Test series since their 1-2 loss in 2008. They have toured Sri Lanka thrice and had drawn a series 1-1 (2010) and won the remaining two (2015: 2-1, 2017: 3-0). Spinners ruled the roost in these three tours with Ravichandran Ashwin turning out to be the lead wicket taker in the last two series. Amit Mishra complemented him well in 2015 while it was Ravindra Jadeja who played a key role two years later. Most importantly, primarily spinners from either side shone bright every time India toured Sri Lanka except the first series played in 1985. India have played eight bilateral series against Sri Lanka so far.