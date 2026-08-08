India in Sri Lanka: With an unbeaten 142 vs SLC XI on Day 2, Padikkal seals No 3 spot

CHENNAI: Ahead of the solitary warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, most of the talks centred around India's No 3 especially with B Sai Sudharsan unable to recover from toe injury he sustained during the India A tour of the island nation. Devdutt Padikkal was the frontrunner to replace Sai Sudharsan if the latter doesn't get fit in time.

All those talks vanished into thin air on Saturday with the Karnataka batter slamming an unbeaten 142 on Day 2 of the tour match and the Tamil Nadu batter getting ruled out of the two-Test series.

Earlier in the day, in reply to SLC XI 363/8 declared on the opening day, the visitors lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal off the second delivery. The Mumbai batter flashed at a wide delivery from Vishwa Fernando, slashing it straight to backward point fielder. That brought Padikkal at the crease and he along with his Karnataka teammate KL Rahul added 96 runs for the second wicket before the latter was castled by offie Keshara Nuwantha. Veteran Ravindra Jadeja (63 retired out) and Manav Suthar (41) too contributed handsomely as India ended the day on 357/6 — six runs short of SLC XI's first innings total.

The innings at the Nondescripts Cricket Club, Colombo was the knock Padikkal desperately needed to get back into the team and it came on time as it sealed his place in the playing XI for the first match scheduled to begin on August 15.

Notably, the 26-year-old left hand batter had played only two Tests so far after making his debut against England in March 2024. In the same year, he played his second and last match against Australia in Perth when Rohit Sharma was on paternity leave.

Despite not being in the team, the swashbuckling batter from Bengaluru kept piling on runs whenever he got opportunities. He smashed 543 runs in Ranji Trophy for Karnataka at 76.47, before leading them into the final. He followed it up with a stellar season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru — 464 runs at 33.14 average and 168.72 strike rate.