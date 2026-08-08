Jemimah ruled out of Hundred, doubt for Asia Cup

CHENNAI: India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoin Hundred, as she suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Southern Brave. This has put her participation in the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup in limbo.
The Asia Cup begins on August 28, with India opening their campaign against Thailand on August 30.
The franchise on Saturday that Jemimah has been replaced by Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott for the remainder of the 100-ball tournament. "We can confirm that due to an injury suffered by Jemimah Rodrigues, we've signed Charli Knott as our injury replacement for the remainder of The Hundred. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jemi," Southern Brave posted on X.
The 25-year-old has scored 143 runs with an unbeaten 42 her highest so far. She has averaged 35.75 and has a strike rate of 131.19. Jemimah has just under three weeks to recover from the injury to be fit for the continental tournament.