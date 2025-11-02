'Today joy came, yet I am still weeping': Jemimah Rodrigues

Coached by her dad, Ivan Rodrigues, and Prashant Shetty, Jemimah shuffled between cricket and hockey till the age-group level before picking what she liked more. She first cemented her place in the shortest format – the T20I – before slowly chirping on the edges of the 50-over format. Despite her ability to bat, her inability to close out matches or rise during crunch situations played against her. For someone who was regarded as a batting prodigy once, scoring hundreds should have been the norm, but sport is a great leveller and at times can be merciless.

This is when her off-field persona — social media posts of playing guitar, singing and making reels — was turned into ammunition to attack her. The Mumbaikar was subjected to a fair bit of abuse on social media for being herself. Hailing from a devout Christian family in Mumbai, she was attacked for her faith, too. And when she was dropped from the 2022 edition of the tournament — which would have been her first ODI World Cup – her career hit a nadir.

Self-doubts crept in, and anxiety was her constant company. Yet she hung in there patiently. She, along with her coach Shetty, started to rebuild her not just her career but life, brick by brick. She worked on her flaws, added a few shots to her armour and more than anything else fortified her mind with positive thoughts. “That has been the hallmark of her character, basically,” says Shetty. “In the past three, four years, she has really improved. She has taken the game to the next level. You could see every series, probably. She has innovated a few shots, done something or the other. I think that comes with a lot of hard work when she is practising.”

Coming into the tournament, Jemimah thought she had done all the hard work. However, she had two ducks and two 30s in the first four games. She was struggling mentally and getting dropped against England only made things worse. After batting at No. 5 for two years, she walked in at No. 3 against New Zealand, filled with self-doubt. A half-century helped ease her nerves and led to that match-winning century. More than the innings, the words were pearls. “It’s ok to ask for help,” she said after the match in tears.