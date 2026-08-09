CoE not merely a rehab centre: VVS Laxman amidst India injury woes

This comment comes at a time when the CoE has come under the scanner for multiple injuries and players missing matches, as seen during the England series. From Jasprit Bumrah to B Sai Sudharsan to Harshit Rana, Nitish K Reddy and others, the list of injured contracted players is becoming longer over the last few weeks.

It is at this time that the BCCI office bearers, including president Mithun Manhas, secretary Devajit Saikia, treasurer Raghuram Bhatt, and joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, had arrived in the CoE, met with Laxman to discuss the issue and address the concerns brewing outside.

One of the questions put forth in front of both Laxman and Saikia was whether it would be better to wait till an injured player gets fit before naming them in the squad. This comes after Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan were ruled out of the upcoming Sri Lanka tour after initially being named in the squad.

Laxman said that the coordination between CoE, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar is brilliant. "Now, you're talking about Bumrah and Sai Sudarshan. When we send a fitness status report, the process is that the selector reaches out to the COE asking for the fitness report. We collect the correct fitness status and send a fitness status report to the selection committee chairman or chairperson in the women's selection committee, with a copy to obviously the head coach of both the teams and the BCCI," Laxman said. "(With) Bumrah and Sai Sudarshan, there's always an asterisk, and this is one thing which you all will know. That when the media release comes from the BCCI, there's an asterisk attached to a player selection. And what does that asterisk mean? It means subject to fitness. So Bumrah and Sai Sudarshan were going to be picked to Sri Lanka subject to fitness clearance. You assess them, you move them from one stage to the next stage and if the progression is slow, you communicate to the selection committee chairman and the head coach, which is happening, seamlessly.