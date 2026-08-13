India vs Sri Lanka: Why the visitors might field three left-arm spinners at Galle

CHENNAI: With less than 48 hours to go for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, India bowling coach Morne Morkel has indicated that the visitors might field three left-arm spinners on Saturday.
While there was no doubt about Ravindra Jadeja or Kuldeep Yadav, the toss up would be between Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain for the third spinner. Given that Suthar has already impressed the team management and showed that he was made for Test cricket, it should not come as a surprise if he was picked ahead of the offie Jain in the playing XI.
"Kuldeep is there, and he's the attacking sort of bowler and for us, his experience and class can't look past. So yeah, I think for us they're all different in their way," Morkel told the media here on Thursday. "So one (Suthar) turns a bit more, one (Jadeja) is slightly more accurate and I don't think it's a (three left-arm spinners) massive concern for us.
"It's just how Gill is going to use those guys at certain times. But yeah, I mean in terms of skill they've got the skill to get the 20 wickets for us," he added.
The South African felt that the nature of the surface in Galle could mean that India's spin trio can be an attacking option. "Traditionally also if you look at the venue how it stacks and how it's been played up, that's sort of the way (three spinners) to go I think. The way we go with our spin bowling attack or spinners, it's a very attacking option.
"But looking at the surface, you know, to me, looks like a good surface, and I think as the Test goes on, you know, something will start to happen. So, we've prepared for all that can come our way, as it is more about the mental challenge in playing these conditions, batting time, bowling those spells and getting the ball in the right areas," he detailed.