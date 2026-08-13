India vs Sri Lanka: Why the visitors might field three left-arm spinners at Galle

CHENNAI: With less than 48 hours to go for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, India bowling coach Morne Morkel has indicated that the visitors might field three left-arm spinners on Saturday.

While there was no doubt about Ravindra Jadeja or Kuldeep Yadav, the toss up would be between Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain for the third spinner. Given that Suthar has already impressed the team management and showed that he was made for Test cricket, it should not come as a surprise if he was picked ahead of the offie Jain in the playing XI.

"Kuldeep is there, and he's the attacking sort of bowler and for us, his experience and class can't look past. So yeah, I think for us they're all different in their way," Morkel told the media here on Thursday. "So one (Suthar) turns a bit more, one (Jadeja) is slightly more accurate and I don't think it's a (three left-arm spinners) massive concern for us.