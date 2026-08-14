TN player fined Rs 1 lakh for violating anti-corruption rules

CHENNAI: An up-and-coming Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy batter has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Anti- Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of BCCI for violating Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League game in Dindigul. According to a TNCA official, he scored two fifties in the Ranji Trophy last season. "He was found texting his girlfriend during the course of a match. While no corruption charges has been levelled, using mobile phone in PMOA during course of a match is prohibited. Hence it's a protocol breach," the official said. Initially, a much harsher punishment was in store for the left-handed batter as TNCA was mulling a two-year ban but since the offense isn't of grave nature, he was let off with Rs 1 lakh fine.

Reportedly, the franchise which the player represents has removed him from the squad, as per instructions from TNCA. However, it is understood that no activity linked to contact with bookies was found in the player's mobile phone. The violation also involved hiding a communication device from authorities.