Working on backfoot game helped Padikkal: Batting coach Kotak

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak credited Devdutt Padikkal for the work he put in on his backfoot game for the success in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Addressing the media after the first day's play, Padikkal's unbeaten 131 took India to 288/2, Kotak said he was pleased that the Karnataka lad grabbed the chance when it came his way.

"I am so happy for him because he was actually waiting for his opportunity. The way he played here and in the warm-up match, it's really encouraging," Kotak said in the post-day press conference. "Preparation, I would say, overall the way Devdutt, was preparing and I saw it in the NCA (BCCI CoE).he was working on his back foot game. We try that when we expect a turn from a pitch. We also tried to work on step-out, sweep besides the back foot game. So, a lot of credit goes to him, the way he has prepared himself for the last couple of years," he added.

As mentioned by Kotak, Padikkal was using his backfoot predominantly while also charging at spinners when needed. His six off left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, stepping out and creaming over long-on, justified Kotak's observation.