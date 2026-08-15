India tour of Sri Lanka: Padikkal's patient wait ends with a dream century

CHENNAI: A slight push down the ground. A quick single and a leap off the surface before the helmet came off in India whites. Devdutt Padikkal had dreamt of this moment for a long time. He had waited for it all his life. To play Test cricket for India. To score a Test century.

And it all came true at Galle as the Karnataka lad cruised to a breezy century putting India in command on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka. Padikkal — Test cap 314 — now has a Test hundred next to his name as India finished with 288/2 when stumps were drawn on a rain-affected day of Test cricket.

The road to this point has been anything but a fairy tale. Having made his debut on March 7, 2024 and playing his second match in November that year, Padikkal had been waiting, with patience for another chance with the Indian team.

However, waiting for a chance to bat is not new to Padikkal. It's been the story of his career long before cricket even became an option for him to pursue. Till 11, Padikkal, along with his parents Babunu Kunnath and Ambili Padikkal, waited in Hyderabad before the family shifted to Bengaluru for his cricketing dreams.

Then for eight straight days, he did not get a chance to bat at the Karnataka Institute Of Cricket (KIOC) academy. All he did was bowl before Kunnath took his teary-eyed 12-year-old to Mohammed Naseeruddin. From the moment the coach saw him bat, there was no looking back. He rose through the ranks and made an impression on chief selector Ajit Agarkar with a sensational century in Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu in Chennai to get a Test call-up. He made his debut as No 4 when Shubman Gill wanted to bat No 3. He moved to No 3 when Gill missed out in Perth, but since then, he waited on the sidelines.