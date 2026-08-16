Cummins won't rule out changes to outplayed Australia for second Test

DARWIN: Captain Pat Cummins admitted Australia were outplayed and refused to rule out making changes to the team after a shock nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Darwin on Sunday.
Bangladesh pulled off one of the greatest upsets in Test cricket history when they beat Australia in the Northern Territory capital.
The sides meet for the second Test in Mackay on August 22.
Australia took a full-strength team into the match and were expected to win easily after Bangladesh lost their only warm-up match to a Cricket Australia XI.
However, under-pressure batsmen Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne both failed in Darwin, while there will be questions over whether they can afford to have all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green both in the team.
Green and Webster were innocuous with the ball, but Green scored a gritty century in the second innings.
"It's one test but it's also a little bit of a trend as well," Cummins said about the batting issues at the top of the order.
"So it's trying to work out, do you need to intervene now or do you let it play out and you think it's the way forward?
"So I think that's the question over the next couple of days that we'll sit down and have a think about.
"Is there something there that's going to take us forward, or is it something that's starting to become a trend that we think needs to be changed."
Bangladesh's first innings of 426 kept Australia's bowlers in the Darwin heat and humidity for 138 overs.
Cummins admitted that could also be a factor with selectors.
"We all know how good (Scott Boland) is so we'll turn up there (Mackay) and we'll have a look at the pitch and work out our best bowling group," he said.
"But someone like Scotty in the squad, you're always trying to find a way to fit him in.
"I think, you know, we'll wait. I think all the bowlers pulled up pretty well after this game."
Cummins conceded Bangladesh had been far too good for the Australians, who have been training in Brisbane for the last six weeks.
"They were a much better side than us this week," he said.
"I thought they outplayed us in all facets, really.
"They were really patient, just didn't really let us back in, held onto their catches.
"I felt like we just didn't get off to a great start and kind of once you are behind on a pretty good wicket against a pretty good side, it was kind of really hard to wrestle the momentum back."