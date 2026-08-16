Cummins won't rule out changes to outplayed Australia for second Test

DARWIN: Captain Pat Cummins admitted Australia were outplayed and refused to rule out making changes to the team after a shock nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Darwin on Sunday.

Bangladesh pulled off one of the greatest upsets in Test cricket history when they beat Australia in the Northern Territory capital.

The sides meet for the second Test in Mackay on August 22.

Australia took a full-strength team into the match and were expected to win easily after Bangladesh lost their only warm-up match to a Cricket Australia XI.

However, under-pressure batsmen Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne both failed in Darwin, while there will be questions over whether they can afford to have all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green both in the team.

Green and Webster were innocuous with the ball, but Green scored a gritty century in the second innings.

"It's one test but it's also a little bit of a trend as well," Cummins said about the batting issues at the top of the order.

"So it's trying to work out, do you need to intervene now or do you let it play out and you think it's the way forward?

"So I think that's the question over the next couple of days that we'll sit down and have a think about.