Rampant Bangladesh make history with first-ever Test win in Australia

DARWIN: A dominant Bangladesh stunned hosts Australia to win the first Test by nine wickets in Darwin on Sunday for a historic maiden Test victory on Australian soil.

After bowling Australia out for 284 and needing 57 to win, the visitors cruised past the total when Mominul Haque slashed Beau Webster to the backward point boundary.

Bangladesh dominated Australia throughout the match and the margin of victory will send shockwaves through the cricketing world.

After bowling Australia out for 198 in the first innings, the visitors always looked the more likely to win.

They kept the pressure on throughout Sunday and didn't panic when Cameron Green (104) brought up his third Test century after lunch on day four.

Green was offered no real support from his teammates and the Bangladeshis kept taking vital scalps to leave Australia on the ropes, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking 5-66.

The visitors went into the match with most observers giving them no chance of winning.

Their only warm-up game, against a Cricket Australia XI, ended in a big loss that included a second-innings collapse where they were all out for 54.