Jurel fifty takes India to 460/9 on moving day at Galle

CHENNAI: Hours of frustrating wait. Turn and bounce. Runs, wickets, and more. For a day of play that had little to no action in the first half, both India and Sri Lanka got moving quickly by the time stumps were drawn in Galle on Sunday. India still not bowled out, have 460/9 on board, largely thanks to Padikkal's 167 and Dhruv Jurel's 51.

When Padikkal and Rishabh Pant came to the ground on Sunday, they would have wanted to bat all day and ensure not having to bat again in the match. But Galle weather Gods had other ideas. They waited, patiently, for hours altogether before eventually getting back on the field by 2.45PM instead of 10 AM. It meant that they were in the hunt for runs, quick and calculative at that, than just batting time and build on. They understood that sooner than later moving day would be coming.

And it showed in the way India batted. Having scored 288 runs in the first 73 overs, Shubman Gill's men added 172 runs in the next 43 they got to face on Sunday. Jurel, who scored a fifty, confirmed the plan after the day's play. "I think yes, you can say that there was a plan that we make a run as soon as possible. The plan was not that from ball one, we are going bonkers. The plan was that by playing sensible cricket, we can make as many runs as possible," he told reporters after the day.