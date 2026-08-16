No pressure: Jurel grateful to get a longer run as specialist batter

"So whenever I speak to the captain or head coach, they always tell me what to do, what the situation is. So, tell me to play accordingly. There is no personal milestone that I look for before batting. I just go there and do what the team needs," he said.

Though there is still a long way to go in the Test match for both Sri Lanka and India, the 25-year-old would have let out a sigh of relief having added a fifty next to his name as a specialist batter. Jurel felt that the India A experience came in handy in getting used to the conditions. "We came here 10 days before. We practised in Colombo and before that played for India A, and we had 4-5 sessions. It's all about batting on these kinds of surfaces as much as I can. It improves my batting, knows the environment, and knows the situation. So it's really helpful," he noted.

It remains to be seen whether India declare overnight or continue to bat on into Day 3 despite having just one wicket in hand.