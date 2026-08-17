India vs Sri Lanka: Suthar, Jadeja dismantle hosts after Dinusha ton

Just as the players walked off the field, it started raining with the match officials calling it a day. Though Sri Lanka will be pleased with the fightback, they will be aware that it might not be enough.

As far as India are concerned, the day's play was all about Suthar coming to his own in Test cricket while playing alongside Jadeja.

The Rajasthan spinner had started preparing with Kookaburra ball shortly after the Afghanistan Test and it showed during the India A series as well as the ongoing Test. "I was practising with the Kookaburra ball after the Afghanistan Test. So, my plan was pretty simple to bowl in good areas, right length, right speed as the wicket here offers some bounce too which makes it mandatory to bowl at the right line," Suthar elaborated after the day's play. ""When I was bowling, it did not feel that the ball was soft. Even they batted so well. The wicket did not fall in the entire second session. But our team was focused on how we can create opportunities. You got the result of that in the next session," he added.

The youngster explained how watching Jadeja from close quarters has been a learning experience. "There are a lot of things that I can learn from him. He uses the (bowling) crease so well. His consistency while bowling at stumps is world class. So I would like to learn from him that no matter what the batter is doing. How long can I bowl on the stump? Can you get a false shot? So there's a lot to learn from him," he explained.

While Suthar and Jadeja have done their part for now, it is over to the batters to score some quick runs on Day 4 before bringing the spinners back into the play and get the much-needed win and World Test Championship points in the next 48 hours.