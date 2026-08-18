After Pant fifty, India six wickets away from a Test win

CHENNAI: SIX wickets. That is all Shubman Gill and his men will need on Wednesday to beat Sri Lanka and get some much-needed World Test Championship points in Galle.

When India set a target of 372, for a little while on Tuesday, it did seem like the match could end on Tuesday when Manav Suthar struck twice with the new ball as Sri Lanka were reduced to 47/4 in 21.4 overs. However, as he did in the first essay, Sonal Dinusha tried to revive the innings, this time alongside skipper Dhananjaya de Silva. Together they ensured India did not make any further inroads before stumps were drawn at 84/4.

For Sri Lanka, the job from hereon is simple. To bat, bat and bat till they get the remaining 288 runs. It, however, will not be easy. On paper, it might seem chaseable, but all India would need is just one wicket to break the stand and open the floodgates as was seen in the first innings. And with the wear and tear on the surface, spinners, especially Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja, will have a long day on the field. The other aspect India would be worried about is the weather. Galle has seen rain interrupt play on multiple occasions over the last four days and Wednesday could be the same. While the hosts will pray for a resilient batting show and rain, India will be hoping for as much time as they can get in the middle.