If I feel there's something to learn, I take it: Ashwin recalls critical column of Manjrekar from his earlier days

CHENNAI: Former India and Tamil Nadu all-rounder R Ashwin recalled a critical article on him written by ex-India player Sanjay Manjrekar in his early days saying how he found something to learn from it.

Manjrekar is not new to creating polarising opinions, especially since turning a broadcaster. This call back, however, comes as a positive reference about one of his columns during Ashwin's first few years in Test cricket. The Mumbaikar had criticised Ashwin's performance in his column after the off-spinner took only nine wickets in three Tests Down Under at a very poor average of 62 runs per scalp during the 2011-12 series. India lost that series 0-4.

"After my first Australia tour, Sanjay Manjrekar wrote a long article. When I was returning, I read the whole thing, and after reading it, I got really angry. I actually felt bad. Anger was just a reaction, but I felt really bad. But after that, I slept on the flight and let it go. Back then, I didn't talk to Sanjay much," Ashwin recalled in a chat on 'Jio Hotstar'.