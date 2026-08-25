India tighten grip as Sri Lanka slip to 216/7 at tea

Indian bowlers tightened their grip on Sri Lanka after a disciplined middle session left the hosts at 216 for seven at tea on the third day of the second and final Test here on Tuesday.

Sonal Dinusha (52) and Keshara Nuwantha (13) were batting at the break, with Sri Lanka trailing India by 287 runs.

Sri Lanka had looked competitive in the opening session despite losing two wickets, adding 122 runs before lunch. However, the visiting bowlers seized control in the middle session, taking three wickets while conceding just 86 runs.

India inflicted an early blow as Manav Suthar found the right length. Suthar forced Dhananjaya de Silva to edge one to KL Rahul, who held on to the catch at first slip at the second attempt.

From that point, there was little respite for the Lankan batters.

The biggest blow was the dismissal of Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80), who had batted with a rare mix of patience and elegance. Ravindra Jadeja, who had made only a cameo appearance in the opening session of the day, bowled one close to Sooriyabandara's body, and the batter's attempt to guide the ball down to point resulted in his stumps being rearranged.

Two runs later, Mohammad Siraj accounted for Niroshan Dickwella with a rather innocuous delivery down the leg side, which the Lankan batter edged to Dhruv Jurel.

Dinusha, who brought up his fifty off 84 balls, and Nuwantha saw off the remainder of the session, but Sri Lanka remained in a precarious position.