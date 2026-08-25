Sri Lanka reach 265/8 as Dinusha’s defiant 85 keeps India at bay

Sonal Dinusha and Pasindu Sooriyabandara led a stubborn Sri Lankan fightback as India struggled to dismiss the lower order, with the hosts reaching 265 for eight at stumps on day three of the second Test here on Tuesday.

Dinusha (85 batting) and Lahiru Kumara (8 batting) were at the crease when play was called off early due to rain and bad light.

Sri Lanka still need 38 runs to avoid the follow-on after India amassed 503 for nine in their first innings.

Once the hosts resumed from their tea score of 216 for seven, they appeared to be heading towards an early end to their innings.

But Dinusha notched up his third 50-plus score in as many innings in this series to keep the Indians at bay across two sessions.

A diminutive left-hander, Dinusha displayed towering spirit and technical nous to counter the Indian bowlers.

Prasidh tested him with lifters and toe-crushers, while the spinners, Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja and Saransh Jain, repeatedly challenged his awareness of the lines.

The 25-year-old, however, came through those tough passages with flying colours, leaving the Indians frustrated for 201 minutes.

Dinusha, who reached his fifty in 84 balls, also found two equally resolute companions in Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara.

With Nuwantha, he added 57 runs for the eighth wicket, with the latter playing out 74 balls. Dinusha then added 35 runs for the ongoing ninth wicket with Kumara, who faced 50 balls in 65 minutes.

The Indians will be massively disappointed to see an old failing against tail-end batters resurfacing at a very inopportune moment at the SSC ground.

But before they hit the roadblock, India appeared to have primed themselves to bring Sri Lanka's innings to an early end, reducing the hosts to 216 for seven at tea.

In the pre-lunch session, Sri Lanka remained competitive despite losing two wickets, adding 122 runs.

In the middle session, however, the visiting bowlers took command of the proceedings, claiming four wickets while conceding just 86 runs.

India inflicted an early jolt on Sri Lanka as left-arm spinner Suthar found his correct length.

Suthar forced Dhananjaya de Silva to edge one to KL Rahul, who held on to the catch at the second attempt at first slip.

From that point, there was no respite for the Lankan batters.

But the body blow was the dismissal of Sooriyabandara (80), who had batted with a rare mix of patience and elegance.