TNCA Ranji pre-season camp from September 3 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu senior men will have their pre-season Ranji Trophy camp in Chennai from September 3 to 25 with the state association announcing the 30-member probables' list on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 25-member squad has been named for the U23 side. The defending champions of Col CK Nayudu Trophy will have their camp from September 3-18 across Theni and Natham. They will then regroup in Dindigul before the clash against Rest of India from October 1-4. The players will get a week break after the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League before regrouping for their respective camps.

While there are no major surprises in the probable squad named, the player who recently came under the ACSU scanner is also included. A senior TNCA official said that they have fined the player for the breach and stopped him from playing in the rest of the tournament.