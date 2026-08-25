TNCA Ranji pre-season camp from September 3 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu senior men will have their pre-season Ranji Trophy camp in Chennai from September 3 to 25 with the state association announcing the 30-member probables' list on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 25-member squad has been named for the U23 side. The defending champions of Col CK Nayudu Trophy will have their camp from September 3-18 across Theni and Natham. They will then regroup in Dindigul before the clash against Rest of India from October 1-4. The players will get a week break after the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League before regrouping for their respective camps.
While there are no major surprises in the probable squad named, the player who recently came under the ACSU scanner is also included. A senior TNCA official said that they have fined the player for the breach and stopped him from playing in the rest of the tournament.
Meanwhile, the state association is also set to meet with BCCI ACSU members later in the week and is keen to further strengthen the anti-corruption measures and create awareness among all players in the set up.
The state selection committee, headed by Sunil Subramanian, has also named a developmental squad of fast bowlers for both senior and U23 sides. The senior developmental squad has nine pacers while the U23 side has ten.
“Their inclusion is part of TNCA’s continued focus on creating a strong platform for emerging talent and developing a wider pool of fast bowlers capable of representing Tamil Nadu across multiple age levels. TNCA remains committed to identifying, nurturing and developing emerging talent while strengthening the player pool for Tamil Nadu’s domestic teams,” according to a statement from the TNCA.
TN Ranji probables: Jagadeesan N, Sai Sudharsan B, Vimal Khumar R, Sachin B, Tushar Raheja, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Indrajith B, Andre Siddarth, Ajitesh G, Adittya Varadharajan, Mithul Raj M, Mukilesh U, Radhakrishnan S, Washington Sundar, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav R, Manav Parakh, Gurjapneet Singh, Saravana Kumar P, Pranav Ragavendra, Govinth G, Trilok Nag, Esakkimuthu A, Deepesh D, Sai Kishore, P Vidyuth, Ajith Ram, Aaditya B , Hemchudeshan J, Srinivasan R.
Ranji Development squad: Rajalingam Surya Anand S, Lokesh Raj TD, Ashwin M, Kishoor G, Yudheeswaran V, Emmanuel Cherian B, Mathivanan M, Ashwanth Valthapa.
TN U23 trophy probables: Athish SR, Madhava Prasad KT, Khush Bardia, Kiran Karthikeyan, Jayant RK, Abhinav K. Badrinath A, Javed Mohammed, Siddarth Prakash, Bharath M, Mohamed Ali, Om Nitin Karthikeyan, Sunny Sandhu, Ambrish RS, Mohana Prasath M, Karthick Manikandan VS, Veerraviswa K, Achyuth CV, Diran VP, Sakthi Karuppasamy , Charan Chunduru, Sachin Rathi, Vignesh P, Bharat Srinivas , Pravin R.
U23 Development squad: Kevin Romario, Sachin B, Alfred Jacob, Shyaam Sundar, Vedansh Bhavesh Shah, Kingstein RI, Suyash Dwivedi, Akash Manikandan, Sanjay K, Pavish S.