Women's T20 Asia Cup: Anjum Chopra bats for Richa to come up the order

The former captain recalled how head coach Amol Muzumdar pushed Ghosh to No 3 shortly after he took over in a home series only to shelve the plan soon. Ghosh averages (AVG) 48.75 at No 3 in ODIs and 90 (in three matches) in T20Is with a strike rate (SR) of 155.17. The limited sample size is exemplary as it is and there is enough evidence, as seen in the recent The Hundred tournament, to understand how impactful Ghosh could be when she gets some time in the middle. Since 2021, Ghosh has the best strike rate at No 3 for India (208.57) in only two innings. Rodrigues, in 54 innings, averages 30.3 and strikes at 117.65.

Chopra feels Ghosh's position has more to do with the lack of options down the order than her ability to bat at No 3. Among India batters at No 5 or lower since 2021, Ghosh has 1097 runs at 28.86 average and 143.77 SR. Rodrigues has the next best numbers — 306 runs at 34 AVG and 143.66 SR.

"When you look at it from a team's perspective, they would obviously want to hold a player back. Also, at the same time, do not hold her back for too long because there are others who would probably do better by going ahead of Richa rather than Richa walking ahead of everybody else. It's not because Richa does not have that skill. It's because others don't have that kind of skill that Richa has," Chopra explained.

"If Richa can get to bat higher up in the batting order, that'll be brilliant. I have always for the longest period maintained a thought that the captain should walk in at No 3. Harmanpreet Kaur, that is. But if she's unable to walk in at No 3, then at least she should walk in at No 4 or let Richa walk in at No 3 if an option is there, if the scenario is there. I don't believe that Richa should be coming very low down the order. It's about limiting those opportunities of scoring and reducing her opportunities as well as making a greater impact," she added.

While only time can tell if Ghosh gets a go ahead at No 3, this tournament offers a chance for the India women to hit the reset button and build towards the Champions Trophy next year in Sri Lanka.

Watch DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026- Thailand vs Hong Kong on August 28, 2026, from 8 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD & Sony LIV.