Smriti Mandhana is a calm captain, says RCB's Richa Ghosh

CHENNAI: Richa Ghosh has been a constant presence behind wickets and with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore over the two seasons of the Women's Premier League. She spoke with The New Indian Express about the RCB's team environment, learning from Sophie Devine and more. Excerpts...
On team environment
We have a great bond in the team so, it is good to be back again playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the last season, I was more nervous because it was the first time all of us were playing in the WPL. This time around, I am more aware of how the season will unfold and a little more relaxed because of that. I know what to expect in the season. I have gained a lot of experience from the two seasons with RCB. The support staff and everyone at the franchise have helped me a lot. We have a relaxed team environment and that is what a player needs to thrive.
On her experience of playing in front of the Bengaluru crowd
I was over the moon when we found out that we would be playing a few matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. And as everyone knows the RCB fans are supportive, but more importantly, very loyal. So, playing in front of them was even better. When you are aware that the crowd is fully behind you, you can gain a lot of confidence from that. So automatically, it inspires you to perform better. Sometimes, it is even hard to listen to the captain's instructions with that much noise, but we love playing in front of them.
On Smriti Mandhana — the captain
Everyone is different when it comes to captaincy and they have different ways of thinking. The thing I love the most about Smriti Di is that she is a calm captain. This season especially, she has been helpful, on and off the field. Her inputs regarding the batting have also been helpful for me.
On the first match of the season
It was lovely batting with S Meghana in our first match (vs UP Warriorz) and we had good communication, which helped both of us score freely. Throughout the partnership, we were helping each other out. In the same match, Asha Sobhana also took five wickets (including two stumpings from Ghosh.) She is an amazing bowler. All the hard work she has done in the domestic seasons over these years came to fruition in that match. She read the conditions beautifully. It can get hard for a leg spinner to bowl sometimes but she came out of her comfort zone and bowled exceptionally well.
On her learnings from Sophie Devine
To be honest, Sophie Devine is the master of big-hitting. The way she has played for her country and even for RCB in the last season, you can learn a lot by just watching her. She hits the ball hard and cleanly. I have spoken with her about how she manages it and as a young player, I want to learn as much as I can from her.