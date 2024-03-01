Smriti Mandhana is a calm captain, says RCB's Richa Ghosh

CHENNAI: Richa Ghosh has been a constant presence behind wickets and with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore over the two seasons of the Women's Premier League. She spoke with The New Indian Express about the RCB's team environment, learning from Sophie Devine and more. Excerpts...

On team environment

We have a great bond in the team so, it is good to be back again playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the last season, I was more nervous because it was the first time all of us were playing in the WPL. This time around, I am more aware of how the season will unfold and a little more relaxed because of that. I know what to expect in the season. I have gained a lot of experience from the two seasons with RCB. The support staff and everyone at the franchise have helped me a lot. We have a relaxed team environment and that is what a player needs to thrive.

On her experience of playing in front of the Bengaluru crowd

I was over the moon when we found out that we would be playing a few matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. And as everyone knows the RCB fans are supportive, but more importantly, very loyal. So, playing in front of them was even better. When you are aware that the crowd is fully behind you, you can gain a lot of confidence from that. So automatically, it inspires you to perform better. Sometimes, it is even hard to listen to the captain's instructions with that much noise, but we love playing in front of them.