Kuldeep — the third horseman in India's spin arsenal

It is a tricky situation where you have three world class spinners, one of them will have to wait to get the ball hand. Kuldeep bowled only 12 overs with no wickets, but was the most economical among the bowlers.

Come Day Three, Rohit did not take long to turn to Kuldeep. Now, having batted long enough on the surface — he stitched a crucial partnership with Dhruv Jurel to help India reduce the deficit — Kuldeep knew how the surface was playing. With little bounce and pace on offer, the wrist spinner realised the need to bowl quicker through the air. He even changed his run up a little to extract assistance from the surface. And the result was there to see — the wickets of Crawley, Ben Stokes, Tom Hartley and Ollie Robinson. The pace of those wicket-taking deliveries read 85.9 KPH, 81.3, 83.3 and 80.7, respectively.

“Outstanding” is what UP head coach and former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi described Kuldeep’s performance. “It is important that you understand the nature of the surface and based on that, you have to prepare. Kuldeep is very smart. I mean not only in this series, if you look at what Kuldeep 2.0, (what he) has done overall since his comeback, I think he has varied the pace whenever needed, bowled slow or quicker through the air, put revs on the ball as per the situation. That is why he is so effective,” the former national selector told this daily.

Joshi is not one bit surprised about Kuldeep’s stellar show. In fact, over a month ago, during the Ranji match, Kuldeep picked the brains of Joshi on how to bowl to English batters, most of whom take out the broom to counter spin. “When they start reverse sweeping automatically, they want the bowler to change the line and length to the reverse sweep or genuine sweep. Those discussions, come what may, whatever the batter tries (he is doing so) because he is not comfortable to play you consistently. You have to be prepared and stick to your plans and strengths. And that is what he is doing and he is consistently picking up wickets. And he is getting top-order wickets, it shows why he is so effective and consistent in lengths,” Joshi explained.