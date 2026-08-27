After 14 years, Dravid & Sehwag set to be in a scoreboard featuring India (U19)

CHENNAI/BENGALURU: Twenty seven years after the names Dravid and Sehwag featured for the first time in a senior India match for the first time, it will reappear again, this time for the U19 team, when the Australia U19 visit India next month. Then, it was Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag and they went on to bring laurels to the country for more than a decade.

Now, Aaryavir Sehwag, elder son of Virender, will join Anvay Dravid, younger child of Rahul, in the India U19 squad for the one-dayers against Australia. While Anvay has already represented the country at the age-group level, it was Aaryavir's maiden call up. His last outings had come for West Delhi Lions in the ongoing Delhi Premier League.

Seeing the last names together in a team bring back fond memories for the fans. Even recently, one of Aaryavir's boundaries through the off-side in DPL went viral, drawing parallels with Virender's unique style of play. Such comparisons will continue for as long as they play, but these two teenagers have their own story and path to carve.

Aaryavir has been playing for Delhi U19 over the last two years, and in the 2024-25 Cooch Behar Trophy, he smashed 496 runs in seven innings including a high score of 297. Even in DPL, he got limited chances, but showed glimpses of what he could offer. "When I saw him in nets, my impression was that he has Viru's glimpses. I even commented on that," Udey Gupte, senior cricket coach from Delhi who has worked with several former India stars and is now a mentor with West Delhi Lions, told this daily. "Cricket is in his blood obviously and he has done well for Delhi at U19 level. Though this was a different format, he adapted quickly," Gupte added, explaining that the 18-year-old didn't get many chances due to team combinations.