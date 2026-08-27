After 14 years, Dravid & Sehwag set to be in a scoreboard featuring India (U19)

CHENNAI/BENGALURU: Twenty seven years after the names Dravid and Sehwag featured for the first time in a senior India match for the first time, it will reappear again, this time for the U19 team, when the Australia U19 visit India next month. Then, it was Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag and they went on to bring laurels to the country for more than a decade.
Now, Aaryavir Sehwag, elder son of Virender, will join Anvay Dravid, younger child of Rahul, in the India U19 squad for the one-dayers against Australia. While Anvay has already represented the country at the age-group level, it was Aaryavir's maiden call up. His last outings had come for West Delhi Lions in the ongoing Delhi Premier League.
Seeing the last names together in a team bring back fond memories for the fans. Even recently, one of Aaryavir's boundaries through the off-side in DPL went viral, drawing parallels with Virender's unique style of play. Such comparisons will continue for as long as they play, but these two teenagers have their own story and path to carve.
Aaryavir has been playing for Delhi U19 over the last two years, and in the 2024-25 Cooch Behar Trophy, he smashed 496 runs in seven innings including a high score of 297. Even in DPL, he got limited chances, but showed glimpses of what he could offer. "When I saw him in nets, my impression was that he has Viru's glimpses. I even commented on that," Udey Gupte, senior cricket coach from Delhi who has worked with several former India stars and is now a mentor with West Delhi Lions, told this daily. "Cricket is in his blood obviously and he has done well for Delhi at U19 level. Though this was a different format, he adapted quickly," Gupte added, explaining that the 18-year-old didn't get many chances due to team combinations.
The veteran recalled a match against New Delhi Tigers where they were under pressure to win and Aaryavir opened the batting before scoring a breezy cameo (22 from 14 balls). "Our team was struggling in points. There was a pressure that he had to play fast. So, in 12-13 balls, he scored 22. And he hit all regular cricket shots. Beside that, we got him to bowl a little bit of leg spin. To play cricket, the player needs a high level of confidence. We gave him a chance. It was a crucial game. And he showed that. He has a lot of potential and a bright future," said Gupte.
Anvay, meanwhile, is not new to the India U19 circuit and was part of the team that went to Sri Lanka recently. He even scored a 67-ball 87 in the second match for India U19. Younger of two, the 17-year-old was the best batter for Karnataka U16 in the 2024-25 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Soon, he moved up the ranks and made it to the India U19 set up. Karthik Jeshwanth, his coach from SIX Cricket Academy, gives a glimpse on what the keeper-batter has to offer.
"The thing with Anvay is you cannot really box him as an aggressive batter or a defensive batter. He is calm and reads the situation well. He's very adaptable irrespective of it being white-ball or red-ball. He has been with us (SIX Cricket) for a very long time and we have seen him grow up in front of our eyes. Very hard-working and methodical. Very quick learner," Jeshwanth told this daily. "Whatever the coach tells, at the end of the day it is the player. I didn't tell him anything. He puts hard yards in the nets and in training sessions and works very hard," he added, explaining Anvay's work ethic.
Both coaches reiterated that the teenagers do not show the weight of expectations that come with their names. Gupte said that the traditions of seeing fathers and sons will continue. "Such traditions are there. These two kids have been in the same age-group for the last few years. Besides that, they also get together at the camp. Aaryavir has just returned from a two-month camp. They also get the bonding there with other players," Gupte said.