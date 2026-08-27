Should continue with Harmanpreet Kaur as captain: Reema Malhotra

CHENNAI: As India gear up for the women's T20 Asia Cup, former cricketer and teammate Reema Malhotra has backed Harmanpreet Kaur to continue as the captain of the national team.

Following the early exit in the T20 World Cup earlier, Kaur's captaincy has come under scrutiny. Questions have been raised whether the 37-year-old is the right person to lead India forward in the shortest format, especially with Smriti Mandhana waiting in the wings. However, Malhotra said she doesn't want to judge a player by their age but by fitness. "For me, fitness comes first," she told this daily in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

"From what I heard recently, they had a yoyo test in Bengaluru. And Harman, I think, gave a high score. As a team, you have lost the World Cup. So, why do you want to change the captain? My point is, if Harman doesn't get fit in the future or doesn't get to play for any reason, then you have the option of Smriti Mandhana. Because she is still the vice-captain. It's not like you will bring a new face to the team. Smriti is ready. But, I think, we should go with Harman. Because the World Cup comes every two years and if Harman is fit and she plays the WPL with the same fitness, excitement and performance, I don't think it is right to change leadership now," she added.