From Sai Sudharsan to Akash Deep & Musheer - How CoE is fuelling ambitions of cricketers

BENGALURU: The BCCI'S Centre of Excellence, tucked away next to the Bengaluru airport, can be a strange place. But within the context of Indian cricket, it's the place where cricketing dreams either die or are reborn. The place, ever since it came into being in 2024, has copped a fair bit from fans, scribes and former players but its existence is fuel to a lot of ambitions and aspirations.

On the final day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals between North and West Zone, on a net away from the action, B Sai Sudharsan, ruled out of the Sri Lanka series with a toe injury, was being put through his paces. And the drill itself was very interesting. He was receiving customised throwdowns from two people; wet tennis balls dug into the wicket from about 17-18 yards. "Tell me when you want a rest," he had said after confidently pulling one of the short balls in front of square.

This time last year, the southpaw had been earmarked to be India's long time No. 3 in Tests. Now? Having seen Devdutt Padikkal lock that spot for the foreseeable future, Sudharsan, officially recovering from a toe injury, has no choice but to graft and grind to get his place back. He was living the dream in 2025. He's now working towards making it a reality, again.

On the evening after stumps on the third day, Musheer Khan was giving a peek into his own dreams. "Red-ball cricket is very important to me," he said after taking West Zone to the doorstep of victory with a composed 96. "Playing a Test for India is a very big deal. From a very young age, I have played multi-day matches so it's become second nature to me."