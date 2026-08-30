Duleep Trophy: South Zone pacer Kaverappa steals glory on Day 1 of semifinals

BENGALURU: As soon as stumps were drawn at 5.00 PM at the BCCI's CoE facility in the outskirts of the city on Sunday, a largely sun-kissed day had turned overcast before the heavens had opened. Within minutes, though, blue skies hovered over the vast facility.

It was also that kind of day for Vidwath Kaverappa, the South Zone pacer who was instrumental in bowling out North Zone for 195 on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy semifinal tie. In his opening spell, he went for plenty without success (7-1-38-0). In his second spell, he didn't go for any and had a lot of success (8-2-28-4). He was ably supported by his opening bowling partner, MD Nidheesh, and left-arm seamer, Tanay Thyagarajan.

Together, the trio had accounted for eight wickets but the undoubted star was the 27-year-old whose second spell hastened the opposition's demise. In the morning session, on a surface where even the new ball was crying out for some help in terms of the slowness of the wicket, he went for plenty of runs but it wasn't because of bad lines or wrong lengths as he would say later to the media. "There were some boundaries but they had also come off the edges," he said. There were also plays and misses.