Duleep Trophy: Marathon Tilak ton puts South in driving seat

FOR over seven hours, Tilak Varma batted like the monk who had wanted to protect his Ferrari at all costs. The 23-year-old, whose last first-class match before the Duleep Trophy semifinal was a Ranji game last October, blocked everything. Spin, pace, part-time nothing... they were all duly blocked. In the end, the skipper, whose natural game is flair and timing, batted throughout Monday to take South Zone to a position of strength against North Zone.

When he removed his helmet for the final time on an increasingly hot day, it was clear he needed to spend time inside the ice bath. His shirt was drenched in sweat and his body had lost electrolytes. But it was worth it. When the skipper came out to bat with N Jagadeesan at the start of the day, they needed a massive hand from one of their senior batters against three India pacers including Gurnoot Brar, fresh from his efforts in the series against Sri Lanka. An okay looking 2/42 had become 80/5 before the first drinks break. So the captain knew he had no choice but to defend. In the company of the all-rounder Shreyas Gopal, the duo did just that for over 55 overs. In fact, the partnership, which lasted four-and-a-half hours for 175 runs sandwiched by lunch and tea, saw Varma assume the role of anchor.