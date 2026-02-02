England underline World Cup credentials with series win over Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE: England completed a convincing six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20 international to wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare at Pallekele on Sunday.

The series, a warm-up for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, underlined why England remain among the contenders for the title.

Having edged the opener by 11 runs, the tourists produced another clinical display to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"It was an outstanding performance. We are gearing up well for the World Cup and couldn't have asked anything better from the lads," said England captain Harry Brook.

"Our batting looks good and so is our bowling, especially the spin department as we know spin will be a key factor playing in this part of the world."

A rain interruption with England on 57 for two in 7.2 overs saw an original target of 190 revised to 168 in 17 overs under the DLS method.

At that stage, the hosts sensed an opening as their spinners tightened the screws and dragged England behind the required rate.

However Brook changed the complexion of the chase in the blink of an eye.

Brook launched a brutal counter-attack, smashing 36 off just 12 deliveries, peppering the stands with two fours and four towering sixes to swing the momentum firmly England's way.

Brook's assault reduced the equation to a manageable 39 off 27 balls and from there it was a matter of milking the bowling and punishing anything loose.

Tom Banton played the finisher's role to perfection, anchoring the chase with a fluent 54 off 33 balls as England crossed the line with two balls to spare.