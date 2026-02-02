Hazlewood won't join Australia squad in early part of T20 WC: Selector Dodemaide

SYDNEY: Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will not travel with the squad for the early part of its T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation after recovering from an injury here, national selector Tony Dodemaide said on Monday.

The trio of Nathan Ellis, Tim David and Glenn Maxwell, however, have reached Colombo and will be joined the Australian squad on Tuesday for the upcoming ICC T20 showpiece, Dodemaide said.

Australia will play their four preliminary games in Colombo and Pallekele, starting February 11 against Ireland.

Hazlewood will remain in Sydney during the early part of the tournament, which begins on February 7, to continue his return to play program.

Sean Abbott has joined the touring party as a travelling reserve.

Dodemaide said: "Nathan, Tim and Glenn have arrived in Colombo and we look forward to meeting up with them when we arrive from Pakistan.

"We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka."