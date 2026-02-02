Repercussion of a no show: Low ad revenue, tourism in Sri Lanka may take a hit

When Jio (before the merger with Star) purchased the ICC media rights for the 24-27 cycle for $3bn, it was based on the promise of at least one India - Pakistan game at every ICC event. Here's something to tell you that the valuations were inflated as they didn't feel value in the product even when India won the T20 World Cup in 2024 as well as the Champions Trophy in 2025. Reports that they were seeking an exit may have been posturing to renegotiate a deal at a lower price because of the changing market conditions but they were true.

What happens now? If this match doesn't go ahead, further India - Pakistan matches in this cycle come into focus. What happens to the one in England a few months down the line? What happens to the one at next year's World Cup in South Africa? As it is, some members are conscious of a steep fall in funding from the ICC from the next cycle — Netherlands have put that figure at 30 per cent. They may have to be brazed for a hair cut now itself if this match doesn't take place. And that hair cut may be bigger if the BCCI and the rest of the Big Three — Australia and England — are adamant about not taking home a reduced pay packet.

These are worrying times for the ICC, JioStar and most of the cricketing world not named India, Australia and England.

Another country who may have a quiet word with the ICC about the fate of the match is Sri Lanka. The loss of this one match could hit their tourism industry by a few millions. Indians were expected to travel by their thousands as it's just a short flight (80 minutes from Chennai). With the game falling on a weekend, fans may have planned a short holiday around the match. Hotels had already bumped up their prices because of the demand.