Coach Gambhir under pressure as India aim for back-to-back T20WC triumphs

NEW DELHI: Holders India will enter the T20 World Cup as firm favourites on home soil, but coach Gautam Gambhir faces intense scrutiny under the weight of expectation from a billion-plus fans.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will begin their campaign against the United States at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. It will round off the opening day of the tournament's 10th edition, which has been marred by a chaotic build-up.

Bangladesh last month refused to play in India, citing security concerns, and were kicked out to be replaced by Scotland.

This week the Pakistan government followed up by barring its team from playing against India in Group A on February 15 in Colombo as a protest at Bangladesh's treatment.

The boycott has robbed the group stage of the biggest rivalry and money-spinning spectacle, but leaves India in pole position to top the group.

Pakistan should also progress to the Super Eights in second place, barring a slip-up against the Netherlands, Namibia or the USA, who make up the five-team group.

Top-ranked India reinforced their credentials as tournament favourites with a recent 4-1 win over New Zealand -- their ninth successive T20 bilateral series triumph. But home defeats in other formats have put Gambhir's high-profile job on the line. India were beaten 2-0 by South Africa in a Test series last year and New Zealand won an ODI series 2-1.

Gambhir, 44, replaced Rahul Dravid as coach after the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and has lost 10 out of 19 Tests.