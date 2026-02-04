Dhoni backs 'Ro-Ko' to continue; says India will be dangerous at T20WC

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has thrown his weight behind senior batting stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying nobody should tell them whether they can continue or not, while backing the "dangerous" Indian T20 team to defend its world title on home turf.

In an interview to sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru facilitated by tile and stone-installation company MYK Laticrete, which roped in Dhoni as its brand ambassador, the reclusive superstar gave rare views on Indian cricketing matters.

"Sorry, what's the question?" he quipped at first when the debate surrounding the possibility of Rohit (38) and Kohli (37) playing the 2027 ODI World Cup was brought up during the nearly half-hour interaction.

But he quickly took a more serious tone and asked, "Why not, why somebody should not play the World Cup?" "For me, age is not a criteria, performance, fitness these are criteria.

I always feel nobody should be told anything. But things should be clear that everyone will be treated the same way.

"When I made my debut I was 24, nobody told me anything and now when I am playing for India for 10 years, 20 years or whatever, nobody needs to come and tell me about my age," he asserted.

The 44-year-old, who still plays in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, stressed on the need for experience in the side.

"Whether Rohit or Virat or other names that will come up in next five years...whether they can or cannot play the next World Cup, it's not for us to decide, it's for them to decide. If they keep playing well, if they have the urge to do well for the country, then why not," he said.