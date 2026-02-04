India storm into Under-19 World Cup final after chasing down 311 against Afghanistan

HARARE: Aaron George's silken hundred seamlessly merged with the explosive fifties from IPL stars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre guided India to the ICC U19 World Cup final with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

India now face England in the summit clash here on Friday.

It will be India's 10th final in the U19 showpiece, a testimony to BCCI's structured junior cricket programme that unearths serious talent.

India seemed to have a tough task ahead once Afghanistan piled 310 for four, built around hundreds by Faisal Shinozada (110) and Uzairullah Niazal (101).

But India cantered past the target in 41.1 overs and it was also their highest-ever chase in the U19 World Cup.

Aaron (115, 104b) led the chase with a hundred of impeccable pace and precision placements of his shots.

He received ample backing from Suryavanshi (68, 33b) and Mhatre (62, 59b) as India kept their run-rate above seven all the while.

As is his vaunt, Sooryavanshi gave a flying start to India's innings with a flurry of boundaries, mainly off off-spinner Wahidullah Zadran.

There was a slice of fortune too when Niazal dropped the left-hander on 22 at point off Abdul Aziz.

But around that lapse, Sooryavanshi batted quite aggressively, even pulling off a stunning helicopter shot six off pacer Nooristani Omarzai.