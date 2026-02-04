Taken a clear stand of not playing India at T20 WC: Pak PM Sharif

Chennai: THE Pakistan government reiterated their stance of not playing India at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Colombo on February 15.
“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because Pakistan said this a field of sports, not politic," their Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, reportedly said in an address to the cabinet on Wednesday.
"There should be no politics on the sports field. We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision."
Sharif's address is interesting as it comes at a time when the International Cricket Council (ICC) are still opening backchannel communications with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with respect to changing their mind. The ICC needs that match to go ahead as it's the game's most lucrative match-up.
Earlier, the Pakistan government on Sunday announced that they will be boycotting the T20 World Cup match against India to be played in Colombo on February 15.
Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the government of Pakistan said that the cricket team has been given permission to take part in the World Cup; however, they shall not take the field against India.
"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the government posted on social media.
Pakistan's decision comes on the back of ICC replacing Bangladesh with Scotland after they refused to travel to India, citing security reasons.
This decision puts an end to the speculation after their chair, Mohsin Naqvi, said that the government will decide on the team's participation in the tournament in the wake of Bangladesh's ouster from the tournament.