Taken a clear stand of not playing India at T20 WC: Pak PM Sharif

Chennai: THE Pakistan government reiterated their stance of not playing India at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Colombo on February 15.

“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because Pakistan said this a field of sports, not politic," their Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, reportedly said in an address to the cabinet on Wednesday.

"There should be no politics on the sports field. We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision."

Sharif's address is interesting as it comes at a time when the International Cricket Council (ICC) are still opening backchannel communications with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with respect to changing their mind. The ICC needs that match to go ahead as it's the game's most lucrative match-up.